Gold Rates On Wednesday, 22 February: Check Latest Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today costs Rs 52,000 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today is priced at Rs 57,730.

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Wednesday, 22 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today costs Rs 52,000 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today is priced at Rs 57,730.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹52,750 ₹57,550 Mumbai ₹52,000 ₹56,730 Delhi ₹52,150 ₹56,880 Kolkata ₹52,000 ₹56,730 Bangalore ₹52,050 ₹56,780 Hyderabad ₹52,000 ₹56,730 Surat ₹52,050 ₹56,780 Pune ₹52,000 ₹56,730 Visakhapatnam ₹52,000 ₹56,730 Ahmedabad ₹52,050 ₹56,780 Lucknow ₹52,150 ₹56,880 Nashik ₹52,030 ₹56,760

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

