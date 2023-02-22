Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates On Wednesday, 22 February: Check Latest Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Gold Rates On Wednesday, 22 February: Check Latest Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today costs Rs 52,000 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today is priced at Rs 57,730.

Published: February 22, 2023 10:28 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Price Today, Gold Rates Today, Gold Price in Bengaluru, Gold Price in Delhi, Gold Price in Kolkata, Gold Price in Chennai, Gold Price in Mumbai,
Gold Price Today, Gold Rates Today, Gold Price in Bengaluru, Gold Price in Delhi, Gold Price in Kolkata, Gold Price in Chennai, Gold Price in Mumbai,

New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged on Wednesday, 22 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today costs Rs 52,000 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today is priced at Rs 57,730.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 22 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹52,750₹57,550
Mumbai₹52,000₹56,730
Delhi₹52,150₹56,880
Kolkata₹52,000₹56,730
Bangalore₹52,050₹56,780
Hyderabad₹52,000₹56,730
Surat₹52,050₹56,780
Pune₹52,000₹56,730
Visakhapatnam₹52,000₹56,730
Ahmedabad₹52,050₹56,780
Lucknow₹52,150₹56,880
Nashik₹52,030₹56,760

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 22, 2023 10:28 AM IST

More Stories