Home

Business

Gold Rates Remain Fall On Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Remain Fall On Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

The pressure on precious metals is increasing after US dollar gained strength and the rise in bond yields, along with some profit-taking from recent gains.

Gold Rates Remain Fall On Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal's Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen in the country on 18 Aril 2023, day after it remained unchanged in the country. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,850 as against Rs 55,940 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 60,920 as against Rs 61,030 as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

“Gold and silver prices closed negative on Monday. Both the bullions are trading around their support levels i.e. $2000 & $25.00, respectively. Gold slipped below the key $2,000 level, weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields, while investors looked for cues on whether the market will see a ‘one and done’ rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in May,” Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, commented on the bullion market.

You may like to read

The pressure on precious metals is increasing after US dollar gained strength and the rise in bond yields, along with some profit-taking from recent gains.

As per analysts, both gold and silver prices are expected to remain volatile during today’s session.” Gold has support at $1982-1970 while resistance is at $2012-2024. Silver has support at $24.84-24.71, while resistance is at $25.28-25.42. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,940-59,750, while resistance is at Rs60,420, 60,590. Silver has support at Rs74,120-73,510, while resistance is at Rs75,450–76,050,” added Rahul Kalantri.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 18 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,450 ₹61,600 Mumbai ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Delhi ₹56,000 ₹61,070 Kolkata ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Bangalore ₹55,900 ₹60,970 Hyderabad ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Surat ₹55,900 ₹60,970 Pune ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Visakhapatnam ₹55,850 ₹60,920 Ahmedabad ₹55,900 ₹60,970 Lucknow ₹56,000 ₹61,070 Nashik ₹55,880 ₹60,950

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.