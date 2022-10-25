New Delhi: Day after Diwali, the price of gold has remained unchanged in the country, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns. While one gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,701, one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,129 — both, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Go Up On Diwali. Check Latest Prices in Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES* PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,410 ₹51,720 Mumbai ₹47,010 ₹51,290 Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,450 Kolkata ₹47,010 ₹51,290 Bangalore ₹47,060 ₹51,340 Hyderabad ₹47,010 ₹51,290 Nashik ₹47,040 ₹51,320 Pune ₹47,040 ₹51,320 Vadodara ₹47,040 ₹51,320 Ahmedabad ₹47,060 ₹51,340 Lucknow ₹47,150 ₹51,450 Chandigarh ₹47,150 ₹51,450 Surat ₹47,060 ₹51,340 Visakhapatnam ₹47,010 ₹51,290 Bhubaneswar ₹47,010 ₹51,290 Mysore ₹47,060 ₹51,340

*The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated