Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On April 3, 2023: Check Latest Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold rates remained unchanged on Monday ( April 3, 2023) for a third consecutive day after it saw a slight surge in prices on March 31. Check city-wise price list here.

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On April 3, 2023: Check Latest Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold prices remained unchanged today, 3 April 2023, for a third consecutive day. The yellow metal prices of both 22-carat and 24-carat saw a slight surge on March 31 (Friday) by Rs 30 and Rs 33 for one gram each. On Monday, the 22-carat gold of 10 grams in India has been priced at Rs 55,000 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 60,000, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns.

In Delhi, the gold rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 55,150 while the yellow metal has been priced at Rs 55,000 in Mumbai for the 22-carat gold. For 24-carat, the gold rate was Rs 60,150 in Delhi and Rs 60,000 in Mumbai.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd said the gold prices were “marginally higher and silver prices surged to a two-month high” on March 31. Since then, the gold prices have remained constant in the country in April.

Kalantri said, “Gold prices were marginally higher and silver prices surged to a two-month high on Friday. Bullish technical charts are fueling speculative buying interest in the two precious metals.”

“However, gold prices are unable to sustain above $2,000 per troy ounce amid rebound in the dollar index. Silver outperformed gold amid improved demand for industrial metals from China and the easing banking crisis,” Kalantri said.

Kalantri said gold prices are expected to “remain volatile” in today’s session. “Gold has support at $1958-1948 while resistance is at $1984-2000. Silver has support at $23.84-23.72, while resistance is at $24.28-24.45. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,180-58,850, while resistance is at Rs59,710, 59,870. Silver has support at Rs71,520-70,910, while resistance is at Rs72,690–73,410,” Kalantri said.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN CITIES ON APRIL 3, 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,600 ₹60,650 Mumbai ₹55,000 ₹60,000 Delhi ₹55,150 ₹60,150 Kolkata ₹55,000 ₹60,000 Bangalore ₹55,050 ₹60,050 Hyderabad ₹55,000 ₹60,000 Surat ₹55,050 ₹60,050 Pune ₹55,000 ₹60,000 Visakhapatnam ₹55,000 ₹60,000 Ahmedabad ₹55,050 ₹60,050 Lucknow ₹55,150 ₹60,150 Nashik ₹55,030 ₹60,030

The local prices may differ from what in the shown above. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The rates have been taken from Goodreturns.

What is the difference between 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold

24-carat gold: 99.9% purity

22-carat gold: 91.6% purity

18-carat gold: 75% purity

Brief: The gold rates in India remain constant on Monday (April 3, 2023) after it saw a slight surge in prices on March 31 (Friday).

Brief: The gold rates in India remain constant on Monday (April 3, 2023) after it saw a slight surge in prices on March 31 (Friday).