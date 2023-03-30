Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On March 30: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On March 30: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities

Check the latest gold prices in top Indian cities below.

Updated: March 30, 2023 10:31 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On March 30: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities
Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On March 30: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,700 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,670, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 29 MARCH 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹55,650₹60,710
Mumbai₹54,700₹59,670
Delhi₹54,850₹59,820
Kolkata₹54,700₹59,670
Bangalore₹54,750₹59,720
Hyderabad₹54,700₹59,670
Surat₹54,750₹59,720
Pune₹54,700₹59,670
Visakhapatnam₹54,700₹59,670
Ahmedabad₹54,750₹59,720
Lucknow₹54,850₹59,820
Nashik₹54,730₹59,700

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 30, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 10:31 AM IST

More Stories