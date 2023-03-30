Home

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On March 30: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 54,700 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,670, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 29 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,650 ₹60,710 Mumbai ₹54,700 ₹59,670 Delhi ₹54,850 ₹59,820 Kolkata ₹54,700 ₹59,670 Bangalore ₹54,750 ₹59,720 Hyderabad ₹54,700 ₹59,670 Surat ₹54,750 ₹59,720 Pune ₹54,700 ₹59,670 Visakhapatnam ₹54,700 ₹59,670 Ahmedabad ₹54,750 ₹59,720 Lucknow ₹54,850 ₹59,820 Nashik ₹54,730 ₹59,700

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

