Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday, April 17, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal’s Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

After this weekend that witnessed a fall in gold prices, the yellow metal's price has remained unchanged on Monday. In the bullion market, both gold and silver witnessed hectic activity last week, however gold failed to breach the all-time high mark. Check today's prices in top Indian cities below.

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday, April 17, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal's Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold rates have remained unchanged in the country on 17 Aril 2023, after two consecutive days of a dip in prices. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,940 and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 61,030, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Commenting on the bullion market, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd said, “Gold and silver witnessed hectic activity last week, but despite the robust optimism gold failed to breach its new all-time high and closed near $2,000 on Friday. Stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment has intensified selling pressure in gold, which has further strengthened the expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points next month.”

He also said that the dollar index rebounded from one-year lows and held its support level at 100.55 after hawkish remarks from the U.S. Fed Governor Christopher Waller on interest rates. The U.S. 10-year bond yields also jumped again and crossed 3.50 per cent levels.

Rahul Kalantri said gold and silver prices are expected to remain volatile in today’s session.

“Gold has support at $1988-1976 while resistance is at $2022-2034. Silver has support at $25.15-24.88, while resistance is at $25.60-25.72. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 60,040-59,850, while resistance is at Rs60,550, 60,720. Silver has support at Rs75,120-74,510, while resistance is at Rs76,050–76,510,” he added.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 17 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,500 ₹61,640 Mumbai ₹55,940 ₹61,030 Delhi ₹56,090 ₹61,180 Kolkata ₹55,940 ₹61,030 Bangalore ₹55,990 ₹61,080 Hyderabad ₹55,940 ₹61,030 Surat ₹55,990 ₹61,080 Pune ₹55,940 ₹61,030 Visakhapatnam ₹55,940 ₹61,030 Ahmedabad ₹55,990 ₹61,080 Lucknow ₹56,090 ₹61,180 Nashik ₹55,970 ₹61,060

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.