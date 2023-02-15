Home

Business

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Tuesday, February 15. Check Today’s Gold Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Tuesday, February 15. Check Today’s Gold Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,400 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 57,160.

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Tuesday, February 15. Check Today's Gold Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

New Delhi: Gold prices have not undergone any change today, 15 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 52,400 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 57,160.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 15 FEBRUARY 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹53,150 ₹57,980 Mumbai ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Delhi ₹52,550 ₹57,310 Kolkata ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Bangalore ₹52,450 ₹57,210 Hyderabad ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Surat ₹52,450 ₹57,210 Pune ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Visakhapatnam ₹52,400 ₹57,160 Ahmedabad ₹52,450 ₹57,210 Lucknow ₹52,550 ₹57,310 Nashik ₹52,430 ₹57,190

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.