Gold Rates Rise On Friday, April 14, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold prices rise once again on Friday, April 14, 2023. The price of the yellow metal fell Thursday, after two consecutive days of increase. Check today's gold prices in top Indian metros here.

New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up on Friday, 14 April 2023, a day after the prices fell after two consecutive days of rise. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,650 as against Rs 56,100 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,800 as against Rs 61,200 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Coming to city-wise gold prices, ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi today cost Rs 56,800, and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 61,950; in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, ten grams of 22-carat gold today cos Rs 56,650 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 61,800. In Kolkata, ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 56,650, and ten grams of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 61,800.

Yesterday, 13 April 2023, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 56,100 in India for 22-carat and Rs 61,200 for 24-carat. Prior to that, gold prices rose for two days, 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023. On April 11, ten grams of 22-carat gold costed Rs 55,700, and ten grams of 24-carat gold costed Rs 60,760; the following day, April 12, ten grams of 22-carat gold in India costed Rs 56,200 and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India costed Rs 61,310.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 14 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹57,200 ₹62,400 Mumbai ₹56,650 ₹61,800 Delhi ₹56,800 ₹61,950 Kolkata ₹56,650 ₹61,800 Bangalore ₹56,700 ₹61,850 Hyderabad ₹56,650 ₹61,800 Surat ₹56,700 ₹61,850 Pune ₹56,650 ₹61,800 Visakhapatnam ₹56,650 ₹61,800 Ahmedabad ₹50,950 ₹61,850 Lucknow ₹56,700 ₹61,850 Nashik ₹56,680 ₹61,830

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

