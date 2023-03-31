Gold Rates Rise On 31 March 2023: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities
Gold rates have gone up today, 31 March 2023, after it remained unchanged yesterday. Check the latest prices in top Indian cities below.
New Delhi: Gold prices have gone up on Friday, 31 March 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,000 as against Rs 54,700 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 60,000 as against Rs 59,670, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
Also Read:
- Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On March 30: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Top Cities
- Gold Rates Rise On Wednesday After 2 Days' Fall: Check Today's Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
- Gold Rates Fall On March 28, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 31 MARCH 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹55,900
|₹60,980
|Mumbai
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Delhi
|₹55,150
|₹60,150
|Kolkata
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Bangalore
|₹55,050
|₹60,050
|Hyderabad
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Surat
|₹54,050
|₹60,050
|Pune
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Visakhapatnam
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,050
|₹60,050
|Lucknow
|₹55,150
|₹60,150
|Nashik
|₹55,030
|₹60,030
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.