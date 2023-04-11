Home

Gold Rates Rise On April 11, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities

Gold rates have risen in India after two consecutive days of fall. In international market, gold price today added 0.35 per cent and came close to $2,000 per ounce levels. Check the prices of the yellow metal today in top Indian metros.

Gold Rates Rise On April 11, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold prices have gone up in India once again after two consecutive days of dip. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,700 as against Rs 55,400 yesterday, and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,760 as against Rs 60,430 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Coming to city-wise data, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi today cost Rs 55,850 and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 60,910. In Mumbai, on the other hand, 10 grams of gold today cost Rs 55,700 and 24-carat gold cost Rs 60,760.

The price of the yellow metal had gone down on April 9, 10. On April 8, 2023, the price of gold remained unchanged, although it had dipped for two straight days before April 8.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 11 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,300 ₹61,420 Mumbai ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Delhi ₹55,850 ₹60,910 Kolkata ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Bangalore ₹55,750 ₹60,810 Hyderabad ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Surat ₹55,750 ₹60,810 Pune ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Visakhapatnam ₹55,700 ₹60,760 Ahmedabad ₹55,750 ₹60,810 Lucknow ₹55,850 ₹60,910 Nashik ₹55,730 ₹60,760

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

