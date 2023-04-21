Home

Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have risen on Friday, 21 April 2023, day after the yellow metal's price went down. Check city-wise gold prices below.

Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen on Friday, 21 April 2023, day after the yellow metal’s price went down. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,050 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 61,150 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 21 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,650 Rs 61,800 Mumbai Rs 56,050 Rs 61,150 Delhi Rs 56,200 Rs 61,310 Kolkata Rs 56,050 Rs 61,150 Bangalore Rs 56,100 Rs 61,200 Hyderabad Rs 56,050 Rs 61,150 Surat Rs 56,100 Rs 61,200 Pune Rs 56,050 Rs 61,150 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,050 Rs 61,150 Ahmedabad Rs 56,100 Rs 61,200 Lucknow Rs 56,200 Rs 61,310 Nashik Rs 56,080 Rs 61,180

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

