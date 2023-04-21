Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have risen on Friday, 21 April 2023, day after the yellow metal's price went down. Check city-wise gold prices below.

Published: April 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen on Friday, 21 April 2023, day after the yellow metal’s price went down. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,050 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 61,150 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 21 APRIL 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 56,650Rs 61,800
MumbaiRs 56,050Rs 61,150
DelhiRs 56,200Rs 61,310
KolkataRs 56,050Rs 61,150
BangaloreRs 56,100Rs 61,200
HyderabadRs 56,050Rs 61,150
SuratRs 56,100Rs 61,200
PuneRs 56,050Rs 61,150
VisakhapatnamRs 56,050Rs 61,150
AhmedabadRs 56,100Rs 61,200
LucknowRs 56,200Rs 61,310
NashikRs 56,080Rs 61,180

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST

More Stories