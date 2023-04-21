Gold Rates Rise On April 21: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
Gold rates have risen on Friday, 21 April 2023, day after the yellow metal's price went down. Check city-wise gold prices below.
New Delhi: Gold rates have risen on Friday, 21 April 2023, day after the yellow metal’s price went down. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,050 as against Rs 55,850 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 61,150 as against Rs 60,930 yesterday.
Also Read:
- Gold Prices Rise On April 19, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
- Gold Rates Remain Fall On Tuesday, April 18, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal's Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
- Gold Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday, April 17, 2023: Check The Yellow Metal's Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 21 APRIL 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs 56,650
|Rs 61,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Delhi
|Rs 56,200
|Rs 61,310
|Kolkata
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 61,200
|Hyderabad
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Surat
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 61,200
|Pune
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 56,050
|Rs 61,150
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 56,100
|Rs 61,200
|Lucknow
|Rs 56,200
|Rs 61,310
|Nashik
|Rs 56,080
|Rs 61,180
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.