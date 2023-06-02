Home

Gold Rates Rise On Friday, June 2, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

The price of the yellow metal had dipped yesterday, and the two days before saw a similar fall and rise pattern. Check city-wise gold rates below.

Gold Rates Rise On Friday, June 2, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Top Cities

New Delhi: Gold rates in the country have gone up Friday, 2 June 2023. The price of the yellow metal had dipped yesterday, and the two days before saw a similar fall and rise pattern. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,000 as against Rs 55,700 yesterday, and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,100 as against Rs 60,760 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

Coming to city-wise prices, ten grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 56,000 in Mumbai today, and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 61,000. In the national capital, ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced today Rs 56,150 and ten grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 61,250.

Gold Prices In Top Indian Metros On June 2, 2023

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,220 ₹61,310 Mumbai ₹56,000 ₹61,100 Delhi ₹56,150 ₹61,250 Kolkata ₹50,900 ₹61,110 Bangalore ₹56,050 ₹61,150 Hyderabad ₹56,000 ₹61,100 Surat ₹56,050 ₹61,150 Pune ₹56,000 ₹61,100 Visakhapatnam ₹56,000 ₹61,100 Ahmedabad ₹56,050 ₹61,150 Lucknow ₹56,150 ₹61,250 Nashik ₹56,030 ₹61,140

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

