Gold Rates Rise On May 5, 2023: Check Yellow Metal’s Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates in India have risen for the third straight day. The price of the yellow metal last came down on 1 May 2023, and it remained unchanged on 2 May 2023.

Gold Rates Rise On May 5, 2023: Check Yellow Metal's Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen across Indian cities on Friday, 5 May 2023. This is the third straight day when the price of the yellow metal has been going up. Gold rates last dipped on 1 May 2023, and it remained unchanged on 2 May 2023.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 57,200 as against Rs 57,000 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 62,400 as against Rs 62,180 yesterday.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd Comments On Bullion Market:

Gold prices were flat while silver prices surged on Thursday, with both precious metals set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two-months on hopes of a pause in the U.S. central bank’s interest rate hike cycle and receding banking woes that is expected to bolster the appeal of the safe-haven metal.

Precious metals largely ignored the 25 bps rate hike by the ECB amid indications that the central bank is looking to pause its tightening cycle.

Gold and silver are expected to remain highly volatile in today’s session.

Gold has support at $2034-1922 while resistance is at $2055-2068. Silver has support at $25.74-25.55, while resistance is at $26.20-26.35.

In INR terms gold has support at Rs 61,180-60,820, while resistance is at Rs 61,770, 61,950. Silver has support at Rs 76,550-76,020, while resistance is at Rs 77,850–78,350.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 5 May 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 57,650 Rs 62,890 Mumbai Rs 57,200 Rs 62,400 Delhi Rs 57,350 Rs 62,550 Kolkata Rs 57,200 Rs 62,400 Bangalore Rs 57,250 Rs 62,450 Hyderabad Rs 57,200 Rs 62,400 Surat Rs 57,250 Rs 62,450 Pune Rs 57,200 Rs 62,400 Visakhapatnam Rs 57,200 Rs 62,400 Ahmedabad Rs 57,250 Rs 62,450 Lucknow Rs 57,350 Rs 62,550 Nashik Rs 57,230 Rs 62,430

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

