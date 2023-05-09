Home

Gold Rates Rise On May 9, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

The price of the yellow metal had gone up yesterday too after it saw a dip in the two consecutive days of May 6 and May 7. Check city-wise price list here.

Gold Rates Rise On April 9, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up across the country for a second straight day. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,700 as against Rs 56,600 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold today cost Rs 61,850 as against Rs 61,750 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

The price of the yellow metal had gone up yesterday too after it saw a dip in the two consecutive days of May 6 and May 7. On Saturday, 6 May 2023, ten grams of 22-carat gold in India costed Rs 56,500, as against Rs 57,200, the day before.

It further dipped on Sunday, 7 May 2023, when ten grams of 22-carat gold in India costed Rs 56,490 and the same amount of 24-carat gold costed Rs 61,630.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 8 May 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 57,200 Rs 62,400 Mumbai Rs 56,700 Rs 61,850 Delhi Rs 56,850 Rs 62,000 Kolkata Rs 56,700 Rs 61,850 Bangalore Rs 56,750 Rs 61,900 Hyderabad Rs 56,700 Rs 61,850 Surat Rs 56,750 Rs 61,900 Pune Rs 56,700 Rs 61,850 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,700 Rs 61,850 Ahmedabad Rs 56,750 Rs 61,900 Lucknow Rs 56,850 Rs 62,000 Nashik Rs 56,730 Rs 61,880

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

