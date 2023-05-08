Home

Gold Rates Rise On Monday, May 8, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have risen in the country on Monday. The price of the yellow metal had dipped during the weekend after it climbed up for three consecutive. Check today's rates in top cities.

Gold Rates Rise On Monday, May 8, 2023: Check Today's Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image by Pixabay)

New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India once again after two consecutive days of price dip. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,600 as against Rs 56,490 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,750 as against Rs 61,630 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

The price of the yellow metal fell during the weekend. On Saturday, 6 May 2023, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 56,500, and that of 24-carat gold stood at 61,640. It further dipped on Sunday, 7 May 2023, when the price of 22-carat gold came down to Rs 56,490 and that of 24-carat gold came down to Rs 61,630.

Today, 8 May 2023, ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi cost Rs 56,750 and the same amount of 24-carat gold in the national capital costs Rs 61,900. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 56,600 and the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold today stands at Rs 61,750.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 8 May 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 57,100 Rs 62,290 Mumbai Rs 56,600 Rs 61,750 Delhi Rs 56,750 Rs 61,900 Kolkata Rs 56,600 Rs 61,750 Bangalore Rs 56,650 Rs 61,800 Hyderabad Rs 56,600 Rs 61,750 Surat Rs 56,650 Rs 61,800 Pune Rs 56,600 Rs 61,750 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,600 Rs 61,750 Ahmedabad Rs 56,650 Rs 61,800 Lucknow Rs 56,750 Rs 61,900 Nashik Rs 56,630 Rs 61,780

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

