Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold rates have risen in India once again. The price of the yellow metal fell for three straight days before it rose today. Check city-wise price list here.

Published: April 25, 2023 10:32 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen in India on Tuesday, 25 April 2023, after three days of continuous fall. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,850 as against Rs 55,650 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,930 as against Rs 60,710 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

On the bullion market, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said “Gold and silver prices were marginally higher on Monday, as lower U.S. dollar index and a decline in U.S. Treasury yields supported the metal prices. However, caution may still prevail in the metals market amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy is likely to maintain a hawkish stance in the coming months.”

Kalantri added that despite a possible rate hike by the U.S. Fed, the dollar index plunged again that supported precious metals. He believes that the market is fearing a U.S. economic slowdown and higher inflation, resulting in a safe-haven demand for precious metals.

“Gold has support at $1982-1970 while resistance is at $2005-2014. Silver has support at $25.08-24.82, while resistance is at $25.38-25.55. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,780-59,650, while resistance is at Rs60,240, 60,490. Silver has support at Rs74,520-73,980, while resistance is at Rs75,550–75,910,” said Kalantri.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 25 APRIL 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 56,300Rs 61,420
MumbaiRs 55,850Rs 60,930
DelhiRs 56,000Rs 61,080
KolkataRs 55,850Rs 60,930
BangaloreRs 55,900Rs 60,980
HyderabadRs 55,850Rs 60,930
SuratRs 55,900Rs 60,980
PuneRs 55,850Rs 60,930
VisakhapatnamRs 55,850Rs 60,930
AhmedabadRs 55,900Rs 60,980
LucknowRs 56,000Rs 61,080
NashikRs 55,880Rs 60,960

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

