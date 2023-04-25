Home

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities

Gold rates have risen in India once again. The price of the yellow metal fell for three straight days before it rose today. Check city-wise price list here.

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, April 25, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen in India on Tuesday, 25 April 2023, after three days of continuous fall. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 55,850 as against Rs 55,650 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 60,930 as against Rs 60,710 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

On the bullion market, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said “Gold and silver prices were marginally higher on Monday, as lower U.S. dollar index and a decline in U.S. Treasury yields supported the metal prices. However, caution may still prevail in the metals market amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy is likely to maintain a hawkish stance in the coming months.”

Kalantri added that despite a possible rate hike by the U.S. Fed, the dollar index plunged again that supported precious metals. He believes that the market is fearing a U.S. economic slowdown and higher inflation, resulting in a safe-haven demand for precious metals.

“Gold has support at $1982-1970 while resistance is at $2005-2014. Silver has support at $25.08-24.82, while resistance is at $25.38-25.55. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 59,780-59,650, while resistance is at Rs60,240, 60,490. Silver has support at Rs74,520-73,980, while resistance is at Rs75,550–75,910,” said Kalantri.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 25 APRIL 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 56,300 Rs 61,420 Mumbai Rs 55,850 Rs 60,930 Delhi Rs 56,000 Rs 61,080 Kolkata Rs 55,850 Rs 60,930 Bangalore Rs 55,900 Rs 60,980 Hyderabad Rs 55,850 Rs 60,930 Surat Rs 55,900 Rs 60,980 Pune Rs 55,850 Rs 60,930 Visakhapatnam Rs 55,850 Rs 60,930 Ahmedabad Rs 55,900 Rs 60,980 Lucknow Rs 56,000 Rs 61,080 Nashik Rs 55,880 Rs 60,960

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

