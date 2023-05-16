Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities
Gold rates have once again risen in India after two consecutive days. The price of the yellow metal remained unchanged on May 14 and May 15. Check the latest city-wise price list here.
New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India on Tuesday, 16 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 56,750 as against Rs 56,650 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,910 as against Rs 61,800, according to the latest data on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 16 MAY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs 57,180
|Rs 62,380
|Mumbai
|Rs 56,750
|Rs 61,910
|Delhi
|Rs 56,900
|Rs 62,060
|Kolkata
|Rs 56,750
|Rs 61,910
|Bangalore
|Rs 56,800
|Rs 61,960
|Hyderabad
|Rs 56,750
|Rs 61,910
|Surat
|Rs 56,800
|Rs 61,960
|Pune
|Rs 56,750
|Rs 61,910
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 56,750
|Rs 61,910
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 56,800
|Rs 61,960
|Lucknow
|Rs 56,900
|Rs 62,060
|Nashik
|Rs 56,730
|Rs 61,880
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
