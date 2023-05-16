ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities

Gold rates have once again risen in India after two consecutive days. The price of the yellow metal remained unchanged on May 14 and May 15. Check the latest city-wise price list here.

Updated: May 16, 2023 12:01 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today's Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities
Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today's Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India on Tuesday, 16 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 56,750 as against Rs 56,650 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,910 as against Rs 61,800, according to the latest data on Goodreturns.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 16 MAY 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 57,180Rs 62,380
MumbaiRs 56,750Rs 61,910
DelhiRs 56,900Rs 62,060
KolkataRs 56,750Rs 61,910
BangaloreRs 56,800Rs 61,960
HyderabadRs 56,750Rs 61,910
SuratRs 56,800Rs 61,960
PuneRs 56,750Rs 61,910
VisakhapatnamRs 56,750Rs 61,910
AhmedabadRs 56,800Rs 61,960
LucknowRs 56,900Rs 62,060
NashikRs 56,730Rs 61,880

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories