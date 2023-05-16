Home

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities

Gold rates have once again risen in India after two consecutive days. The price of the yellow metal remained unchanged on May 14 and May 15. Check the latest city-wise price list here.

Gold Rates Rise On Tuesday, May 16: Check Today's Gold Prices In Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi & Other Cities (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up in India on Tuesday, 16 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 56,750 as against Rs 56,650 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,910 as against Rs 61,800, according to the latest data on Goodreturns.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 16 MAY 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 57,180 Rs 62,380 Mumbai Rs 56,750 Rs 61,910 Delhi Rs 56,900 Rs 62,060 Kolkata Rs 56,750 Rs 61,910 Bangalore Rs 56,800 Rs 61,960 Hyderabad Rs 56,750 Rs 61,910 Surat Rs 56,800 Rs 61,960 Pune Rs 56,750 Rs 61,910 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,750 Rs 61,910 Ahmedabad Rs 56,800 Rs 61,960 Lucknow Rs 56,900 Rs 62,060 Nashik Rs 56,730 Rs 61,880

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

