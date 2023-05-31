Home

Gold Rates Rise On Wednesday, May 31: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold Rates Rise On Wednesday, May 31: Check Today's Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Gold rates have risen in India a day after falling down. On Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced in India at Rs 55,850 as against Rs 55,450 yesterday, and 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India is today priced at Rs 60,930 as against Rs 60,490 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.

The price of gold in India fell yesterday, May 30, after it remained unchanged for two straight days, May 28 and 29. Prior to that, the yellow metal’s price dipped for three days, May 25, 26 and 27.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 9 MARCH 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹56,450 ₹61,580 Mumbai ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Delhi ₹56,800 ₹61,080 Kolkata ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Bangalore ₹55,900 ₹60,980 Hyderabad ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Surat ₹55,900 ₹60,980 Pune ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Visakhapatnam ₹55,850 ₹60,930 Ahmedabad ₹55,900 ₹60,980 Lucknow ₹56,000 ₹61,080 Nashik ₹55,880 ₹60,960

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

