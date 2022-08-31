New Delhi: Gold prices have once again risen across the country. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,725 today as compared to Rs 4,715 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver today is Rs 54, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Fall! Check Today's Rates In Your City Here
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,900
|₹52,250
|Mumbai
|₹47,250
|₹51,540
|Delhi
|₹47,400
|₹51,690
|Kolkata
|₹47,250
|₹51,540
|Bangalore
|₹47,260
|₹51,590
|Hyderabad
|₹47,250
|₹51,540
|Nashik
|₹47,280
|₹51,570
|Pune
|₹47,280
|₹51,570
|Vadodara
|₹47,280
|₹51,570
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,260
|₹51,590
|Lucknow
|₹47,400
|₹51,690
|Chandigarh
|₹47,400
|₹51,690
|Surat
|₹47,260
|₹51,590
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,250
|₹51,540
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,250
|₹51,540
|Mysore
|₹47,260
|₹51,590
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹601
|₹6,010
|Mumbai
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Delhi
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Kolkata
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Bangalore
|₹601
|₹6,010
|Hyderabad
|₹601
|₹6,010
|Nashik
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Pune
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Vadodara
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Ahmedabad
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Lucknow
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Chandigarh
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Surat
|₹540
|₹5,400
|Visakhapatnam
|₹601
|₹6,010
|Bhubaneswar
|₹601
|₹6,010
|Mysore
|₹601
|₹6,010
*Rates according to Goodreturns.