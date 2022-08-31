New Delhi: Gold prices have once again risen across the country. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,725 today as compared to Rs 4,715 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver today is Rs 54, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Fall! Check Today's Rates In Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,900 ₹52,250 Mumbai ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Delhi ₹47,400 ₹51,690 Kolkata ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Bangalore ₹47,260 ₹51,590 Hyderabad ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Nashik ₹47,280 ₹51,570 Pune ₹47,280 ₹51,570 Vadodara ₹47,280 ₹51,570 Ahmedabad ₹47,260 ₹51,590 Lucknow ₹47,400 ₹51,690 Chandigarh ₹47,400 ₹51,690 Surat ₹47,260 ₹51,590 Visakhapatnam ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Bhubaneswar ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Mysore ₹47,260 ₹51,590

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns Also Read - Gold Price Remains Unchanged On Monday: Check Price of the Yellow Metal in Your City Here

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹601 ₹6,010 Mumbai ₹540 ₹5,400 Delhi ₹540 ₹5,400 Kolkata ₹540 ₹5,400 Bangalore ₹601 ₹6,010 Hyderabad ₹601 ₹6,010 Nashik ₹540 ₹5,400 Pune ₹540 ₹5,400 Vadodara ₹540 ₹5,400 Ahmedabad ₹540 ₹5,400 Lucknow ₹540 ₹5,400 Chandigarh ₹540 ₹5,400 Surat ₹540 ₹5,400 Visakhapatnam ₹601 ₹6,010 Bhubaneswar ₹601 ₹6,010 Mysore ₹601 ₹6,010

*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Increased For a Second Straight Day! Check Latest Prices In Top Cities