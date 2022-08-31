New Delhi: Gold prices have once again risen across the country. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,725 today as compared to Rs 4,715 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver today is Rs 54, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Fall! Check Today's Rates In Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,900₹52,250
Mumbai₹47,250₹51,540
Delhi₹47,400₹51,690
Kolkata₹47,250₹51,540
Bangalore₹47,260₹51,590
Hyderabad₹47,250₹51,540
Nashik₹47,280₹51,570
Pune₹47,280₹51,570
Vadodara₹47,280₹51,570
Ahmedabad₹47,260₹51,590
Lucknow₹47,400₹51,690
Chandigarh₹47,400₹51,690
Surat₹47,260₹51,590
Visakhapatnam₹47,250₹51,540
Bhubaneswar₹47,250₹51,540
Mysore₹47,260₹51,590

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹601₹6,010
Mumbai₹540₹5,400
Delhi₹540₹5,400
Kolkata₹540₹5,400
Bangalore₹601₹6,010
Hyderabad₹601₹6,010
Nashik₹540₹5,400
Pune₹540₹5,400
Vadodara₹540₹5,400
Ahmedabad₹540₹5,400
Lucknow₹540₹5,400
Chandigarh₹540₹5,400
Surat₹540₹5,400
Visakhapatnam₹601₹6,010
Bhubaneswar₹601₹6,010
Mysore₹601₹6,010

*Rates according to Goodreturns.