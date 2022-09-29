Gold rates, September 29: The gold prices remained stable on Thursday, a day after the rates fell to a near seven-month low in Indian markets. As per the data shared by Goodreturns, the gold price for one gram of 22 carat cost Rs 4,580 on Thursday. For 8 gram of 22 carat, the gold rates cost the same as Wednesday (September 28) at Rs 36,640.Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too, On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities

City 22K Today 24K Today Chennai ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Mumbai ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Delhi ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Kolkata ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Bangalore ₹45,860 ₹50,020 Hyderabad ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Kerala ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Pune ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Vadodara ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Ahmedabad ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Jaipur ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Lucknow ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Coimbatore ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Madurai ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Vijayawada ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Patna ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Nagpur ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Chandigarh ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Surat ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Bhubaneswar ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Mangalore ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Visakhapatnam ₹45,800 ₹49,970 Nashik ₹45,830 ₹50,000 Mysore ₹45,850 ₹50,020

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.