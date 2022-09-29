Gold rates, September 29: The gold prices remained stable on Thursday, a day after the rates fell to a near seven-month low in Indian markets. As per the data shared by Goodreturns, the gold price for one gram of 22 carat cost Rs 4,580 on Thursday. For 8 gram of 22 carat, the gold rates cost the same as Wednesday (September 28) at Rs 36,640.Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too, On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities

City22K Today24K Today
Chennai46,25050,450
Mumbai45,80049,970
Delhi45,95050,130
Kolkata45,80049,970
Bangalore45,86050,020
Hyderabad45,80049,970
Kerala45,80049,970
Pune45,83050,000
Vadodara45,83050,000
Ahmedabad45,85050,020
Jaipur45,95050,130
Lucknow45,95050,130
Coimbatore46,25050,450
Madurai46,25050,450
Vijayawada45,80049,970
Patna45,83050,000
Nagpur45,83050,000
Chandigarh45,95050,130
Surat45,85050,020
Bhubaneswar45,80049,970
Mangalore45,85050,020
Visakhapatnam45,80049,970
Nashik45,83050,000
Mysore45,85050,020

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.