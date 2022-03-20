Gold Rate Today: Gold rates fell across all major cities on Sunday. As per the data of the Good Returns website, the yellow metal rates tumbled by Rs 1,500 per 100 grams. Following this, the 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,300 per 10 gms. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold was 51,600. In the previous trade, the prices of 22-cart and 24-carat gold were Rs 47,450 and Rs 51,770 respectively.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, March 3: Yellow Metal Witnesses Big Jump. Check Latest Rate In Your City

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru the precious metal was trading at Rs 47,300 (for the ten grams of 22-carat gold). Yesterday, the price for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Delhi and Mumbai was Rs 47,450 per 10 gm.

Check rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold in major cities here:

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Mumbai ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Delhi ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Kolkata ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Bangalore ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Hyderabad ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Kerala ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Pune ₹47,400 ₹51,700 Vadodara ₹47,380 ₹51,680 Ahmedabad ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Jaipur ₹47,450 ₹51,750 Lucknow ₹47,450 ₹51,750 Coimbatore ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Madurai ₹48,050 ₹52,420 Vijayawada ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Patna ₹47,400 ₹51,700 Nagpur ₹47,380 ₹51,680 Chandigarh ₹47,450 ₹51,750 Surat ₹47,350 ₹51,650 Bhubaneswar ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Mangalore ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Visakhapatnam ₹47,300 ₹51,600 Nashik ₹47,400 ₹51,700 Mysore ₹47,300 ₹51,600