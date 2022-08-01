Gold Rates Today: The price of precious yellow metal in India has remained stable on Monday, August 01 at Rs. 4,720 per gram. As per the data provided by goodreturns.in, the price of Gold has seen a slight change in Chennai and Delhi with 22 Carat Gold per 10 grams costing Rs. 48,150 in Chennai and in Delhi, the price stands at Rs. 47,350. The price of 10 grams 24 Carat gold in India today stands at Rs. 51,490 which has seen no major change since yesterday. The price of Gold in India has remained stable for the past two days.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Prices Up For Yellow Metal On July 30. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here

Check Rates of Gold Rates in Your City Today:

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today City 22 Carat Gold Today 24 Carat Gold Today Chennai ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Mumbai ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Delhi ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Kolkata ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Bangalore ₹47,250 ₹51,540 Hyderabad ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Kerala ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Pune ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Vadodara ₹47,230 ₹51,570 Ahmedabad ₹47,230 ₹51,540 Jaipur ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Lucknow ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Coimbatore ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Madurai ₹48,150 ₹52,530 Vijayawada ₹47,200 ₹51,490

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 28 July 2022: Yellow Metal Price Witness Slight Dip; Check Rates in Your City Today