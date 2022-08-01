Gold Rates Today: The price of precious yellow metal in India has remained stable on Monday, August 01 at Rs. 4,720 per gram. As per the data provided by goodreturns.in, the price of Gold has seen a slight change in Chennai and Delhi with 22 Carat Gold per 10 grams costing Rs. 48,150 in Chennai and in Delhi, the price stands at Rs. 47,350. The price of 10 grams 24 Carat gold in India today stands at Rs. 51,490 which has seen no major change since yesterday. The price of Gold in India has remained stable for the past two days.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Prices Up For Yellow Metal On July 30. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here
Check Rates of Gold Rates in Your City Today:
|Indian Major Cities Gold Rates
|Today City 22 Carat Gold
|Today 24 Carat Gold Today
|Chennai
|₹48,150
|₹52,530
|Mumbai
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Delhi
|₹47,350
|₹51,660
|Kolkata
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Bangalore
|₹47,250
|₹51,540
|Hyderabad
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Kerala
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
|Pune
|₹47,230
|₹51,570
|Vadodara
|₹47,230
|₹51,570
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,230
|₹51,540
|Jaipur
|₹47,350
|₹51,660
|Lucknow
|₹47,350
|₹51,660
|Coimbatore
|₹48,150
|₹52,530
|Madurai
|₹48,150
|₹52,530
|Vijayawada
|₹47,200
|₹51,490
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 28 July 2022: Yellow Metal Price Witness Slight Dip; Check Rates in Your City Today Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Prices For Yellow Metal See A Dip. Check Revised Rates In Your City On July 27