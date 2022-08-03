Gold Rates Today, August 03: The price of Gold today saw a slight drop by Rs. 13 as 10 grams of 24-carat Gold costs Rs. 51,250 in India. This has seen a 0.03 per cent drop from yesterday on MCX. However, the price in most cities has seen a major increase. According to Bankbazaar.com, the Gold Rate in Bangalore stood at Rs 50,930 per 10 grams for Pure Gold which is an increase of Rs. 370 from yesterday, whereas for Standard Gold, the price was Rs. 48,500 per 10 grams, seeing an increase of Rs. 350 from yesterday. The price of yellow metal in Delhi stands at Rs. 50,970 per 10 grams for 24-carat Gold, an increase of Rs. 370 from yesterday. Standard Gold stands at Rs. 48,190 per 10 grams seeing an increase of Rs. 350 from yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 14: Yellow Metal Slips Further. Check Latest Prices In Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Check The Price of Gold On August 03 In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,200 ₹50,610 Mumbai ₹48,330 ₹50,750 Delhi ₹48,540 ₹50,970 Kolkata ₹49,000 ₹51,450 Bangalore ₹48,500 ₹50,930 Hyderabad ₹48,200 ₹50,610 Bhopal ₹48,330 ₹50,750 Pune ₹48,330 ₹50,750 Vadodara ₹48,390 ₹50,810 Ahmedabad ₹48,390 ₹50,810 Lucknow ₹48,540 ₹50,970

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.