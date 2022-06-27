Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing G7 summit in Germany, the western countries are said to have plans to ban the import of gold from Russia given their ruthless invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Reuters. While there is no clarity on the consensus of the group on this plan, these developments might put pressure on gold rates.Also Read - Gold Prices Fall By Rs 20,000! Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 23 Here | Gold Rate Today

Gold is one of the paramount commodities that is used as a hedge against inflation. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 47,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51, 870.

While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In Delhi, the rate is Rs 47,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51, 870.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standards ones, that is, Rs 47,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51, 870. On the other hand, in Chennai, it is Rs 47,600 of 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,920 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 27, 2022, Here

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

Source: goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,600 ₹51,920 Mumbai ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Delhi ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Kolkata ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Bangalore ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Hyderabad ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Kerala ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Pune ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Vadodara ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Ahmedabad ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Jaipur ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Lucknow ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Coimbatore ₹47,600 ₹51,920 Madurai ₹47,600 ₹51,920 Vijayawada ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Patna ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Nagpur ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Chandigarh ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Surat ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Bhubaneswar ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Mangalore ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Visakhapatnam ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Nashik ₹47,580 ₹51,900 Mysore ₹47,550 ₹51,870

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, and is considered as one of the safest ways for investments.