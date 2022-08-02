Gold Rates Today: The price of yellow metal in India today, August 02, 2022 fell sharply by Rs. 110 today. The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 51,490 per 10 grams, which is a fall of 0.2 per cent. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs. 51,380 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai stands at Rs. 52,300 per 10 grams marking a nose-diving drop of Rs. 230 and in Ahmedabad, the 24-carat gold is 51,430 per 10 grams, which is has seen a drop of Rs. 110. There was an upward trend in gold prices in the last week where the rates had jumped by not less than Rs. 1000.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Police To Involve IT Students In Cyber Crime Investigation

Check Rates of Gold in Your City Today:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai 47,950 ₹52,300 Mumbai ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Delhi ₹47,250 ₹51,550 Kolkata ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Bangalore ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Hyderabad ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Kerala ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Pune ₹47,130 ₹51,410 Vadodara ₹47,130 ₹51,410 Ahmedabad ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Lucknow ₹47,250 ₹51,550

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Viral Video: Biryani Vessel Floating On Hyderabad Streets Leaves Internet In Splits| Watch Here Why