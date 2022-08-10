Gold Rate Today, August 10: The price of yellow metal in India on August 10 rose by 0.35 per cent, amounting to Rs. 182; the cost of Pure Gold being Rs. 52,470 per 10 grams on MCX. The price of Standard Gold rose by Rs. 400 in Bangalore, being Rs. 48,800 per 10 grams. The price of Pure Gold is Rs. 51,240 per 10 grams, a rise of Rs. 420 was seen here since yesterday. The price of Gold in Chennai too saw a sharp increase by Rs. 300. The Standard Gold costs Rs. 48,800 per 10 grams whereas Pure Gold is Rs. 51, 240 per 10 grams, an increase of Rs. 310 from yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal In Your City On August 09 Here
Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs.47,210
|₹51,240
|Mumbai
|₹48,630
|₹51,060
|Delhi
|₹48,840
|₹51,280
|Kolkata
|₹49,300
|₹51,770
|Bangalore
|₹48,820
|₹51,240
|Hyderabad
|₹47,100
|₹51,240
|Bhopal
|₹48,630
|₹51,060
|Pune
|₹48,630
|₹51,060
|Vadodara
|₹48,690
|₹51,120
|Ahmedabad
|₹48,690
|₹51,120
|Lucknow
|₹48,840
|₹51,280
|Aurangabad
|₹48,630
|₹51,060
|Amravati
|₹48,630
|₹51,060
|Chandigarh
|₹48,840
|₹51,280
|Nashik
|₹48,630
|₹51,060
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.