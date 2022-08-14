Gold Rate Today, August 14: The price of yellow metal in India has increased by 0.52 per cent amounting to Rs. 273 since yesterday and has now come to stand at Rs. 52,609 per 10 grams on MCX. The hum-drum of festivities has made the price of Gold in all major cities in India take an ascending path. The price of Standard Gold in Bangalore has increased by Rs 400. It now stands at Rs. 48,700 per 10 grams. The price of Pure Gold stands at Rs. 51,140 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 420 from yesterday. Similarly, the city of Nizam, Hyderabad has also seen a sharp increase by Rs. 240 in the rate of Standard Gold. The 22 carat Gold now stands at Rs. 49,140 per 10 grams and Pure Gold costs Rs. 51,600 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 250.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: BJP To Observe Partition Horror Memorial Day Today

Check The Price of Gold In Your City Here:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.49,140 ₹51,600 Mumbai ₹48,530 ₹50,960 Delhi ₹48,740 ₹51,180 Kolkata ₹49,200 ₹51,660 Bangalore ₹48,700 ₹51,140 Hyderabad ₹49,140 ₹51,600 Bhopal ₹48,530 ₹50,960 Pune ₹48,530 ₹50,960 Vadodara ₹48,590 ₹51,020 Ahmedabad ₹48,590 ₹51,020 Lucknow ₹48,740 ₹51,180 Aurangabad ₹48,530 ₹50,960 Amravati ₹48,530 ₹50,960 Chandigarh ₹48,740 ₹51,180 Nashik ₹48,530 ₹50,960

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.