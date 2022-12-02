Gold Rates Today: Marginal Increase In Yellow Metal On December 2; Check Latest Rates In Your City

In Delhi, Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,330 while 22 caret (10 grams) is Rs 48, 900. In Kolkata 24 caret gold is Rs. 53,180 while 10 grams is Rs. 48,750.

Published: December 2, 2022 9:27 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Gold Rates, Dec 2: Fluctuation in gold rates was registered across cities in India. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee. As on December 2, 24 caret gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,180 while 22 caret (10 grams) costs Rs. 48,710.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City22K Today24K Today
Chennai49,55054,050
Mumbai48,75053,180
Delhi48,90053,330
Kolkata48,75053,180
Bangalore48,80053,230
Hyderabad48,75053,180
Kerala48,75053,180
Pune48,75053,180
Vadodara48,80053,230
Ahmedabad48,80053,230
Jaipur48,90053,330
Lucknow48,90053,330
Coimbatore49,55054,050
Madurai49,55054,050
Vijayawada48,75053,180
Patna48,78053,230
Nagpur48,75053,180
Chandigarh48,80053,330
Surat48,80053,230
Bhubaneswar48,75053,180
Mangalore48,80053,230
Visakhapatnam48,75053,180
Nashik48,78053,230
Mysore48,80053,230
Cuttack48,75053,180
Davanagere48,80053,230
Bellary48,80053,230
Gurgaon48,90053,330
Ghaziabad48,90053,330
Noida48,90053,330
Salem49,55054,050
Vellore49,55054,050
Amaravati48,75053,180
Guntur48,75053,180
Nellore48,75053,180
Kakinada48,75053,180
Tirupati48,75053,180
Kadapa48,75053,180
Anantapur48,75053,180
Warangal48,75053,180
Nizamabad48,75053,180
Khammam48,75053,180
Berhampur48,75053,180
Rourkela48,75053,180
Rajkot48,80053,230
Vasai-Virar48,78053,230
Aurangabad48,75053,180
Solapur48,75053,180
Bhiwandi48,78053,230
Kolhapur48,75053,180
Latur48,78053,230
Tirupur49,55054,050
Tirunelveli49,55054,050
Trichy49,55054,050
Sambalpur48,75053,180
Amravati48,75053,180

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country.

