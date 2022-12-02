Top Recommended Stories
Gold Rates Today: Marginal Increase In Yellow Metal On December 2; Check Latest Rates In Your City
In Delhi, Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,330 while 22 caret (10 grams) is Rs 48, 900. In Kolkata 24 caret gold is Rs. 53,180 while 10 grams is Rs. 48,750.
Gold Rates, Dec 2: Fluctuation in gold rates was registered across cities in India. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee. As on December 2, 24 caret gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,180 while 22 caret (10 grams) costs Rs. 48,710.
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|City
|22K Today
|24K Today
|Chennai
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Mumbai
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Delhi
|₹48,900
|₹53,330
|Kolkata
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Bangalore
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Hyderabad
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Kerala
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Pune
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Vadodara
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Ahmedabad
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Jaipur
|₹48,900
|₹53,330
|Lucknow
|₹48,900
|₹53,330
|Coimbatore
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Madurai
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Vijayawada
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Patna
|₹48,780
|₹53,230
|Nagpur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Chandigarh
|₹48,800
|₹53,330
|Surat
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Bhubaneswar
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Mangalore
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Visakhapatnam
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Nashik
|₹48,780
|₹53,230
|Mysore
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Cuttack
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Davanagere
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Bellary
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Gurgaon
|₹48,900
|₹53,330
|Ghaziabad
|₹48,900
|₹53,330
|Noida
|₹48,900
|₹53,330
|Salem
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Vellore
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Amaravati
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Guntur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Nellore
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Kakinada
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Tirupati
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Kadapa
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Anantapur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Warangal
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Nizamabad
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Khammam
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Berhampur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Rourkela
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Rajkot
|₹48,800
|₹53,230
|Vasai-Virar
|₹48,780
|₹53,230
|Aurangabad
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Solapur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Bhiwandi
|₹48,780
|₹53,230
|Kolhapur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Latur
|₹48,780
|₹53,230
|Tirupur
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Tirunelveli
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Trichy
|₹49,550
|₹54,050
|Sambalpur
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
|Amravati
|₹48,750
|₹53,180
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country.
