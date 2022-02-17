Gold Price Today, 17 Feb 2022: Gold prices on Thursday climbed to an 8-month high amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, prompting investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safer investments. According to a report in Reuters, Spot gold was up by 0.3 per cent at 1,876.71 Dollar per ounce, as of 03:50 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 11 at 1,878.88 Dollar earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to 1,879.00 Dollar.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 16, 2022 Here

Note: 1 Ounce = 28.34 Grams Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 5,100. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 15, 2022 Here

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said that due to the Ukraine crisis, gold is supported through the inflation channel because of higher crude oil prices and through the risk aversion channel because of lower stocks. “If we lose that Ukraine impulse, then gold comes off quite quickly,” Innes was quoted by the agency. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 14, 2022 Here

Bullion is usually perceived as a hedge against geopolitical conflicts, and with simmering tensions surrounding Ukraine, spot gold has risen about 5 per cent since Jan. 31, set for a 10th session of gains in 12.

According to Reuters, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying gold, while a slightly weaker dollar helped make the metal more attractive for overseas buyers.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin interest rate hikes at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.3 per cent Dollar to 23.91 per cent per ounce and platinum added 0.1 per cent to 1,029.19 per cent Dollar while palladium dipped 0.3 per cent to 2,353.18 per cent Dollar.

(With Reuters inputs)