Gold rate today: The price of the precious yellow metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, along with several other cities have been remained stable on Tuesday (July 19). Only the price in Chennai witnessed a slight rise today with 10 grams of 22-carat have at Rs. 46,880 with a hike of Rs. 620 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,140 with a hike of Rs. 670. Meanwhile, the gold rate in other major cities of India today is Rs 46,190 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 390, as per data provided by goodreturns.in.

Also Read - Gold Rate Today, July 14: Yellow Metal Slips Further. Check Latest Prices In Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai

Gold price varies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. Also Read - Import Duty On Gold: How To Save Money On New Gold Jewellery As Yellow Metal Gets Costly?

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July, 19 2022

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Mumbai ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Delhi ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Kolkata ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Bangalore ₹46,290 ₹50,100 Hyderabad ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Kerala ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Pune ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Vadodara ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Ahmedabad ₹46,340 ₹50,440 Jaipur ₹46,340 ₹50,550 Lucknow ₹46,340 ₹50,550 Coimbatore ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Madurai ₹46,880 ₹51,140 Vijayawada ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Patna ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Nagpur ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Chandigarh ₹46,340 ₹50,550 Surat ₹46,340 ₹50,440 Bhubaneswar ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Mangalore ₹46,290 ₹50,100 Visakhapatnam ₹46,190 ₹50,390 Nashik ₹46,270 ₹50,470 Mysore ₹46,290 ₹50,100

The prices mentioned on the list may not be the same as the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold To Get Dearer In India As Govt Increases Custom Duty To 15%. Details Here