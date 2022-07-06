Gold rates: Prices for the precious yellow metal have dipped by Rs 5,000 on July 6. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate for today is Rs 47,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 930. While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In Delhi, the rate for the day is Rs 47,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 930.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Prices Remain Stable For This Precious Metal | Check Revised Rates For Your City on June 29

In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standards ones, that is, Rs 47,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 930. In the neighbouring city, Pune, there is a marginal difference as the rate of per 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,650 and for per 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,980.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 47,400 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

Source: goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Mumbai ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Delhi ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Kolkata ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Bangalore ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Hyderabad ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Kerala ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Pune ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Vadodara ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Ahmedabad ₹47,680 ₹52,010 Jaipur ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Lucknow ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Coimbatore ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Madurai ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Vijayawada ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Patna ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Nagpur ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Chandigarh ₹47,750 ₹52,080 Surat ₹47,680 ₹52,010 Bhubaneswar ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Mangalore ₹47,630 ₹51,960 Visakhapatnam ₹47,600 ₹51,930 Nashik ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Mysore ₹47,630 ₹51,960

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks