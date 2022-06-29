Gold rates: Prices for the yellow metal today (June 29) are to remain stable. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate for today is Rs 47,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams per 24 carat is Rs 51, 980. While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In Delhi, the rate for the day is Rs 47,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51, 980.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Prices Rise By 10,000! Check Revised Rates In Your City On June 28 Here

In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standards ones, that is, Rs 47,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams per 24 carat is Rs 51, 980. In the neighbouring city, Pune the rate of per 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,680 and for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 52,030.

On the other hand, in Chennai, it is Rs 47,700 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 52,030 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

Source: goodreturns.in.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Mumbai ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Delhi ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Kolkata ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Bangalore ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Hyderabad ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Kerala ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Pune ₹47,680 ₹52,030 Vadodara ₹47,680 ₹52,030 Ahmedabad ₹47,680 ₹52.030 Jaipur ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Lucknow ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Coimbatore ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Madurai ₹47,700 ₹52,030 Vijayawada ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Patna ₹47,680 ₹52,030 Nagpur ₹47,680 ₹52,030 Chandigarh ₹47,800 ₹52,130 Surat ₹47,680 ₹52,030 Bhubaneswar ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Mangalore ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Visakhapatnam ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Nashik ₹47,680 ₹52,030 Mysore ₹47,650 ₹51,980

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.