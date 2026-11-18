Gold Rate Today in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune; Check 24K, 22K yellow metal and 999 silver rates here

Gold prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, hovering near a more than one-year low touched in the previous session, as a stronger US dollar and rising expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike weighed on the precious metal.

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Gold Rate Today

New Delhi: The gold price in India on Wednesday stood at Rs 13,326 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 12,215 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 9,994 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns. The price of 24K gold today, November 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 13,326 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 278 over that on November 17.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 12,215 per gram and Rs 9,994 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 255 and Rs 209 respectively over the prices on November 17.

The yellow metal has witnessed a sustained decline, with prices losing Rs 8,300, or nearly 6%, since November 9. Gold’s latest fall of Rs 1,400 on Tuesday took its price to Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams for 99.9% purity.

It is important to note that the decline came amid subdued international trends and appreciation in rupee. Talking to the Times of India, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said domestic gold prices remained under pressure as weaker global trends were compounded by a stronger rupee. The currency’s appreciation added another factor weighing on domestic bullion rates.

Gold’s cumulative decline over the period highlights the extent of the correction in local prices.

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 10,000 Mumbai Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Delhi Rs 13,341 Rs 12,230 Rs 10,010 Kolkata Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Bangalore Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Hyderabad Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Pune Rs 13,326 Rs 12,215 Rs 9,994 Vadodara Rs 13,331 Rs 12,220 Rs 9,999 Ahmedabad Rs 13,331 Rs 12,220 Rs 9,999

Why are gold and silver prices falling?

Talking to Mint, Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices extended their selloff, hovering near a 14-month low as hawkish Federal Reserve commentary reinforced expectations of further monetary tightening. Silver also remained under pressure, declining nearly 3 percent, amid broad-based weakness across precious metals.

He added that Fed officials’ hawkish remarks have strengthened expectations of further rate hikes, while rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar continue to weigh on bullion by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. The ongoing technology-led equity correction has also triggered cross-asset liquidation, prompting investors to sell precious metals to cover losses elsewhere.