Gold Rates, October 29: Prices of the yellow metal are stable for October 29 (Saturday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 47,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 380.

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 46,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 890.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,900 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,160 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,550 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,780 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

GOLD RATES OCTOBER 29 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,450 ₹51,760 Mumbai ₹47,100 ₹51,280 Delhi ₹47,250 ₹51,530 Kolkata ₹47,100 ₹51,280 Bangalore ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Hyderabad ₹47,100 ₹51,280 Nashik ₹47,130 ₹51,310 Pune ₹47,130 ₹51,310 Vadodara ₹47,130 ₹51,310 Ahmedabad ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Lucknow ₹47,250 ₹51,530 Chandigarh ₹47,250 ₹51,530 Surat ₹47,150 ₹51,430 Visakhapatnam ₹47,100 ₹51,280 Bhubaneswar ₹47,100 ₹51,280 Mysore ₹47,150 ₹51,430

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)