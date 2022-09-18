Gold Rates Today: There is no overall change in the rate of Gold since yesterday. It continues to stand at Rs. 49,350, a small increase of 0.08 per cent from two days ago. The rates of gold have also increased in major cities. In Chennai, the rate of Standard Gold stands at Rs. 46,400 per 10 grams, an increase of Rs. 140 since yesterday. The rate of Pure Gold has seen an increase of Rs. 150, standing at Rs. 48,720 per 10 grams. The price of yellow metal has also seen a sharp increase in Bangalore. The 22-carat-gold costs Rs. 47,000 per 10 grams, which is an increase of Rs. 250 from yesterday. The rate of 24-carat-gold is Rs. 49,350 per 10 grams, with an increase of Rs. 260.Also Read - Major Drop In Price Of Gold Today. Check Rate Of Yellow Metal On September 17 In Your City Here

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.46,400 ₹48,720 Mumbai ₹46,830 ₹49,170 Delhi ₹47,140 ₹49,500 Kolkata ₹47,500 ₹49,880 Bangalore ₹47,000 ₹49,350 Hyderabad ₹46,400 ₹48,720 Bhopal ₹46,830 ₹49,170 Pune ₹46,830 ₹49,170 Vadodara ₹47,010 ₹49,360 Ahmedabad ₹47,010 ₹49,360 Lucknow ₹47,140 ₹49,500 Aurangabad ₹46,830 ₹49,170 Amravati ₹46,830 ₹49,170 Chandigarh ₹47,140 ₹49,500 Nashik ₹46,830 ₹49,170

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 5th Sept 2022: Yellow Metal Remain Stable. Check Latest Price in Your City