Gold Rates Today: Gold price in India has continued to decrease on September 16, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,200. The fluctuation in gold prices has been observed in different cities in the last 24 hours. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,560 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,200. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,050 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,800.
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Mumbai
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Delhi
|₹46,350
|₹50,560
|Kolkata
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Bangalore
|₹46,250
|₹50,450
|Hyderabad
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Kerala
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Pune
|₹46,230
|₹50,430
|Vadodara
|₹46,230
|₹50,430
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,250
|₹50,450
|Jaipur
|₹46,350
|₹50,560
|Lucknow
|₹46,350
|₹50,560
|Coimbatore
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Madurai
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Vijayawada
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Patna
|₹46,230
|₹50,430
|Nagpur
|₹46,230
|₹50,430
|Chandigarh
|₹46,350
|₹50,560
|Surat
|₹46,250
|₹50,450
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Mangalore
|₹46,250
|₹50,450
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,200
|₹50,400
|Nashik
|₹46,230
|₹50,430
|Mysore
|₹46,250
|₹50,450
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
