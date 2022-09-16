Gold Rates Today: Gold price in India has continued to decrease on September 16, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Friday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,200. The fluctuation in gold prices has been observed in different cities in the last 24 hours. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,560 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,200. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,050 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,800.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Dip. Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Mumbai ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Delhi ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Kolkata ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Bangalore ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Hyderabad ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Kerala ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Pune ₹46,230 ₹50,430 Vadodara ₹46,230 ₹50,430 Ahmedabad ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Jaipur ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Lucknow ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Coimbatore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Madurai ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Vijayawada ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Patna ₹46,230 ₹50,430 Nagpur ₹46,230 ₹50,430 Chandigarh ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Surat ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Bhubaneswar ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Mangalore ₹46,250 ₹50,450 Visakhapatnam ₹46,200 ₹50,400 Nashik ₹46,230 ₹50,430 Mysore ₹46,250 ₹50,450

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too Join The Fall On Thursday. Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here

*Rates according to Goodreturns* Also Read - Gold Rates Come Down, Silver Rates Go Up On Wednesday. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities