Gold rate today: Prices for yellow metal, on September 4 (Sunday) have slightly risen. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 46,650 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 50, 890. Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is, Rs 46,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 51, 050. In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are standard for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 46, 650 and for per 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 50,890.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 47, 220 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,510 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 46,700 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 50,940 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹47,220 ₹51,510 Mumbai ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Delhi ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Kolkata ₹46,650 ₹5,890 Bangalore ₹46,700 ₹5,940 Hyderabad ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Kerala ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Pune ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Vadodara ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Ahmedabad ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Jaipur ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Coimbatore ₹47,220 ₹51,510 Madurai ₹47,220 ₹51,510 Vijayawada ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Patna ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Nagpur ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Chandigarh ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Surat ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Bhubaneswar ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Mangalore ₹46,700 ₹50,940 Visakhapatnam ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Nashik ₹46,680 ₹50,920 Mysore ₹46,700 ₹50,940

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data (gold rates) has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.in.