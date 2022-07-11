Gold rates: Prices of the precious yellow metal remained stable on Monday (July 11). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate for today is Rs 45,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams per 24 carat is Rs 51, 210. While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In the national capital, Delhi, the rate for the day is Rs 46,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51, 210.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Drops By Rs 5,000. Check Revised Rates In Your City on July 6
In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standards ones, that is, Rs 46,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams per 24 carat is Rs 51, 210. In the western region, Ahmedabad, the rate of per 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,000 and for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 51,260.
Moving down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,890 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,150 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.
The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.
|City
|22 Carat Gold
Today
|24 Carat Gold
Today
|Chennai
|₹46,890
|₹51,150
|Mumbai
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Delhi
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Kolkata
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Bangalore
|₹46,980
|₹51,250
|Hyderabad
|₹47,650
|₹51,980
|Kerala
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Pune
|₹46,970
|₹51,240
|Vadodara
|₹46,970
|₹51,240
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,000
|₹51,260
|Jaipur
|₹47,100
|₹51,360
|Lucknow
|₹47,100
|₹51,360
|Coimbatore
|₹46,890
|₹51,150
|Madurai
|₹46,890
|₹51,150
|Vijayawada
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Patna
|₹46,970
|₹51,240
|Nagpur
|₹46,970
|₹51,240
|Chandigarh
|₹47,100
|₹51,360
|Surat
|₹47,000
|₹51,260
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Mangalore
|₹46,980
|₹51,250
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,950
|₹51,210
|Nashik
|₹46,970
|₹51,240
|Mysore
|₹46,980
|₹51,250
Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.