Gold rates: Prices of the precious yellow metal remained stable on Monday (July 11). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate for today is Rs 45,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams per 24 carat is Rs 51, 210. While the data reports the standard gold rate for the day, it will vary slightly subject to individual cities. In the national capital, Delhi, the rate for the day is Rs 46,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24 carat is Rs 51, 210.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, the rates are similar to the standards ones, that is, Rs 46,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for 10 grams per 24 carat is Rs 51, 210. In the western region, Ahmedabad, the rate of per 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 47,000 and for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold is Rs 51,260.

Moving down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 46,890 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 51,150 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today.

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On July 11, 2022, Here

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,890 ₹51,150 Mumbai ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Delhi ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Kolkata ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Bangalore ₹46,980 ₹51,250 Hyderabad ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Kerala ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Pune ₹46,970 ₹51,240 Vadodara ₹46,970 ₹51,240 Ahmedabad ₹47,000 ₹51,260 Jaipur ₹47,100 ₹51,360 Lucknow ₹47,100 ₹51,360 Coimbatore ₹46,890 ₹51,150 Madurai ₹46,890 ₹51,150 Vijayawada ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Patna ₹46,970 ₹51,240 Nagpur ₹46,970 ₹51,240 Chandigarh ₹47,100 ₹51,360 Surat ₹47,000 ₹51,260 Bhubaneswar ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Mangalore ₹46,980 ₹51,250 Visakhapatnam ₹46,950 ₹51,210 Nashik ₹46,970 ₹51,240 Mysore ₹46,980 ₹51,250

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks.