From Rs 80,000 to Beyond Rs 1.42 Lakh: How gold prices witness major surge over three Diwalis

Gold prices were hovering around Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams at the beginning of the year, but subsequently witnessed a sharp decline.

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New Delhi: Gold prices witnessed a major spike following the announcement of the US midterm election results. Experts believe this could be a major signal for investors who had been waiting for gold prices to climb. However, those hoping to buy gold at lower prices during Dhanteras and Diwali may be disappointed. On the other hand, the rally is good news for investors who purchased gold last Diwali.

It is important to note that the yellow metal prices have witnessed a significant change over the past two Diwali seasons. During Diwali in 2024, 10 grams of gold were priced at around Rs 80,000. By the following year, in 2025, the price had surged to approximately Rs 1.30 lakh. This means investors who bought 10 grams of gold in 2024 made a profit of nearly 62 per cent, or around Rs 50,000, within a year.

How Much Profit Can Investors Expect This Year?

Gold prices were around Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams at the beginning of this year. However, prices subsequently witnessed a sharp decline. On Wednesday, gold was trading at slightly above Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

With a few days still left before Diwali, if gold prices remain around Rs 1.42 lakh, investors who purchased gold last Diwali could still make a profit of approximately Rs 12,000 per 10 grams compared to last year’s prices. This means returns could remain below 10 per cent this year.

Here are some of the key details:

In Delhi’s bullion market, the gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp rise on Wednesday.

Amid rising festive demand and a strong recovery in global markets, gold prices surged by Rs 4,800 to reach Rs 1,46,600 per 10 grams.

Gold prices had declined by nearly 8 per cent from their October peak.

According to market experts, gold prices had recently declined due to a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and diminishing expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

These factors prompted traders to book profits.

The latest rally has also been attributed to the Democratic Party’s victory in the US midterm elections. Following the victory, the US dollar weakened, providing support to precious metals.