Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Gold eases as US inflation, jobs, West Asia tensions boost rate-hike bets, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On September 7, the Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,37,170 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,19,382 per kg. Similar to the yellow metal, Silver 999 fine also declined a little over 1 percent during the past week, but remained up more than 90% over the past year.

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New Delhi: After stronger-than-expected US payrolls data and escalating tensions in the Middle East, gold held a decline. This has also raised the prospects for an interest-rate hike as early as next week. Bullion was little changed near USD 4,425 an ounce, after falling 1% in the previous session. US job growth surged in August and the unemployment rate held steady, according to numbers published Friday.

Gold price stood at Rs 1,53,340 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,37,170 per kg around 6.25 am on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, as per Bullion.co.in. 24 K gold was at Rs 1,53,340 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,562 per 10gm in the early hours on Monday at the pan-India level. According to the reports, the 24K gold price declined around 1 percent over the past week while remaining up near 42% in the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,060 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,800 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,510 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,860 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,180 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,300 per 10gm

22K Gold Price:

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,305

Delhi at Rs 1,40,067

Chennai at Rs 1,40,718

Kolkata at Rs 1,40,122

Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,415

Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,525 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

On September 7, the Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,37,170 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,19,382 per kg. Similar to the yellow metal, Silver 999 fine also declined a little over 1 percent during the past week, but remained up more than 90% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data: