Gold, Silver Prices Today, 16 June 2026: Check rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad
Gold, Silver Prices Today, 16 June 2026: Check rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad
Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value.
New Delhi: The Gold price in India on June 1 is Rs 9,928 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,100 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,446 per gram for 18 karat gold. Gold has proven to be an ideal inflation hedge over the years. Gold has grown into an increasingly important investment in the minds of investors.
Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?
For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.