Gold, Silver Prices Today, 16 June 2026: Check rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value.

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Gold, Silver Rate Today June 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: The Gold price in India on June 1 is Rs 9,928 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 9,100 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,446 per gram for 18 karat gold. Gold has proven to be an ideal inflation hedge over the years. Gold has grown into an increasingly important investment in the minds of investors.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

For our readers’ reference, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 15: Are Gold prices increasing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold Price in Delhi Today:

18 carat gold is priced at ₹7,458 per gram in Delhi today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹7,495 per gram in the market.

22 carat gold is priced at ₹9,115 per gram in Delhi today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,160 per gram in the market.

24 carat gold is priced at ₹9,943 per gram in Delhi today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,992 per gram in the market.

Gold Price in Mumbai Today:

18 carat gold is priced at ₹7,446 per gram in Mumbai today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹7,483 per gram in the market.

22 carat gold is priced at ₹9,100 per gram in Mumbai today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,145 per gram in the market.

24 carat gold is priced at ₹9,928 per gram in Mumbai today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,977 per gram in the market.

Gold Price in Bangalore Today:

18 carat gold is priced at ₹7,446 per gram in Bangalore today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹7,483 per gram in the market.

22 carat gold is priced at ₹9,100 per gram in Bangalore today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,145 per gram in the market.

24 carat gold is priced at ₹9,928 per gram in Bangalore today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,977 per gram in the market.

Gold Price in Chennai Today:

18 carat gold is priced at ₹7,500 per gram in Chennai today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹7,535 per gram in the market.

22 carat gold is priced at ₹9,100 per gram in Chennai today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹9,145 per gram in the market.

24 carat gold is priced at ₹9,928 per gram in Chennai today.

Yesterday, it was available for ₹ 9,977 per gram in the market.

Gold Price in Hyderabad Today: