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Gold, Silver Price Today April 13: Gold price drops by Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,830, silver cut by Rs 100, trading at…

Gold, Silver Price Today Live: MCX gold closed at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, marking a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent from last Friday’s closing price of Rs 1,49,650 per 10 grams.

Published date india.com Updated: April 13, 2026 12:12 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Government, gold, silver, platinum, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, DGFT, Free Trade Agreement, FTA, Letter of Credit, pearls, gemstones, metals, currency, revenue
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New Delhi: In the latest trading session, gold rates in India continue to rise, extending gains after a week marked by sharp fluctuations. Despite intermittent corrections, the overall trend has stayed positive, supported by steady retail demand and resilient global cues. It is important to note that the the upward movement comes amid heightened global uncertainty following the breakdown of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, which has escalated tensions in the region. Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reflected strength despite intra-week volatility.

MCX gold settled at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, recording a weekly gain of around 2 percent compared to the previous Friday’s close of Rs 1,49,650 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates in India:

  • In the 24K segment, the rate for 1 gram increased to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session.
  • Prices for 8 grams rose to Rs 1,22,272, marking a gain of Rs 392.
  • 10 grams of 24K gold were priced at Rs 1,52,840, up by Rs 490.
  • On a bulk level, 100 grams climbed to Rs 15,28,400, reflecting an increase of Rs 4,900.
  • A similar trend was seen in 22K gold prices, which also moved higher in line with broader market momentum.
  • The rate per gram rose to Rs 14,010 from Rs 13,965.
  • For 8 grams, the price stood at Rs 1,12,080, up by Rs 360, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,40,100, registering a gain of Rs 450.
  • On a larger scale, 100 grams of 22K gold reached Rs 14,01,000, marking an increase of Rs 4,500.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live

Live Updates

  • Apr 13, 2026 11:44 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live April 13: The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,090. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,810 in Chennai.

  • Apr 13, 2026 11:42 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,59,900.

  • Apr 13, 2026 11:11 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,830, according to the GoodReturns website.

  • Apr 13, 2026 10:22 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price for 8 grams increased to Rs 91,704, up by Rs 296, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,14,630, reflecting a gain of Rs 370. On a bulk basis, 100 grams of 18K gold climbed to Rs 11,46,300, registering an increase of Rs 3,700.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:38 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: 18K gold prices recorded moderate gains in the latest session. The rate for 1 gram stood at Rs 11,463, rising by Rs 37 compared to the previous day.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: For 8 grams, the price stood at Rs 1,12,080, up by Rs 360, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,40,100, registering a gain of Rs 450.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:16 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: A similar trend was seen in 22K gold prices, which also moved higher in line with broader market momentum. The rate per gram rose to Rs 14,010 from Rs 13,965.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: 10 grams of 24K gold were priced at Rs 1,52,840, up by Rs 490. On a bulk level, 100 grams climbed to Rs 15,28,400, reflecting an increase of Rs 4,900.

  • Apr 13, 2026 7:57 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In the 24K segment, the rate for 1 gram increased to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session. Prices for 8 grams rose to Rs 1,22,272, marking a gain of Rs 392.

  • Apr 13, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reflected strength despite intra-week volatility. MCX gold settled at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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