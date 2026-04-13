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Gold, Silver Price Today April 13: Gold price drops by Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,830, silver cut by Rs 100, trading at...

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Gold, Silver Price Today April 13: Gold price drops by Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,830, silver cut by Rs 100, trading at…

Gold, Silver Price Today Live: MCX gold closed at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, marking a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent from last Friday’s closing price of Rs 1,49,650 per 10 grams.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: In the latest trading session, gold rates in India continue to rise, extending gains after a week marked by sharp fluctuations. Despite intermittent corrections, the overall trend has stayed positive, supported by steady retail demand and resilient global cues. It is important to note that the the upward movement comes amid heightened global uncertainty following the breakdown of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, which has escalated tensions in the region. Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reflected strength despite intra-week volatility.

MCX gold settled at Rs 1,52,690 per 10 grams, recording a weekly gain of around 2 percent compared to the previous Friday’s close of Rs 1,49,650 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates in India:

In the 24K segment, the rate for 1 gram increased to Rs 15,284 from Rs 15,235 in the previous session.

Prices for 8 grams rose to Rs 1,22,272, marking a gain of Rs 392.

10 grams of 24K gold were priced at Rs 1,52,840, up by Rs 490.

On a bulk level, 100 grams climbed to Rs 15,28,400, reflecting an increase of Rs 4,900.

A similar trend was seen in 22K gold prices, which also moved higher in line with broader market momentum.

The rate per gram rose to Rs 14,010 from Rs 13,965.

For 8 grams, the price stood at Rs 1,12,080, up by Rs 360, while 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,40,100, registering a gain of Rs 450.

On a larger scale, 100 grams of 22K gold reached Rs 14,01,000, marking an increase of Rs 4,500.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live

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