Gold, Silver Prices Today Live: Check rates of 22-carat, 24-carat, and 18-carat gold in Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Delhi, and other cities

As per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold has risen to Rs 1,59,420 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) shows that gold was priced at Rs 1,55,066 per 10 grams as of Monday morning.

Gold Prices Live: The rates of gold continue to witness volatility. In Delhi, the price of gold has reached Rs 159,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 156,993 per 10 grams as of this morning. It is important to note that the gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 180,779 per 10 grams on January 29 in the futures market. In the international market, spot gold is priced at USD 5,027.13 per ounce. As per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold has risen to Rs 1,59,420 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) shows that gold was priced at Rs 1,55,066 per 10 grams as of Monday morning. Based on the latest IBJA data, you can also check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold. Additionally, city-wise gold rates across the country are available below for those planning to buy gold jewellery.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), today’s gold rates are as follows:

Gold Rate Today (As Per IBJA)

Purity (Carat) Morning Rate (Per 10 Gram) Afternoon Rate Evening Rate 24 Carat Gold ₹1,55,066 — — 23 Carat Gold ₹1,54,445 — — 22 Carat Gold ₹1,42,040 — — 18 Carat Gold ₹1,16,300 — — 14 Carat Gold ₹90,714 — —

24K, 22K, 18K Gold Price Today (Per 10 Gram) – City Wise

City 24 Carat 22 Carat 18 Carat Delhi ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Mumbai ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Kolkata ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Chennai ₹1,60,140 ₹1,46,790 ₹1,25,590 Patna ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500 Lucknow ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Meerut ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Kanpur ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Ayodhya ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Ghaziabad ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Noida ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Gurugram ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Chandigarh ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Jaipur ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Ludhiana ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600 Guwahati ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Indore ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500 Ahmedabad ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500 Surat ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500 Pune ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Nagpur ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Nashik ₹1,59,300 ₹1,46,020 ₹1,19,480 Bengaluru ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Vadodara ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500 Bhubaneswar ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Cuttack ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Kerala ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Raipur ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450 Hyderabad ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450

