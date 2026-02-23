Gold, Silver Prices Today Live: Check rates of 22-carat, 24-carat, and 18-carat gold in Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Delhi, and other cities

  • Home
As per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold has risen to Rs 1,59,420 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) shows that gold was priced at Rs 1,55,066 per 10 grams as of Monday morning.

Published date india.com Updated: February 23, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Gold Prices Live: The rates of gold continue to witness volatility. In Delhi, the price of gold has reached Rs 159,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 156,993 per 10 grams as of this morning. It is important to note that the gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 180,779 per 10 grams on January 29 in the futures market. In the international market, spot gold is priced at USD 5,027.13 per ounce. As per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold has risen to Rs 1,59,420 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) shows that gold was priced at Rs 1,55,066 per 10 grams as of Monday morning. Based on the latest IBJA data, you can also check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold. Additionally, city-wise gold rates across the country are available below for those planning to buy gold jewellery.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), today’s gold rates are as follows:

Gold Rate Today (As Per IBJA)

Purity (Carat) Morning Rate (Per 10 Gram) Afternoon Rate Evening Rate
24 Carat Gold ₹1,55,066
23 Carat Gold ₹1,54,445
22 Carat Gold ₹1,42,040
18 Carat Gold ₹1,16,300
14 Carat Gold ₹90,714

24K, 22K, 18K Gold Price Today (Per 10 Gram) – City Wise

City 24 Carat 22 Carat 18 Carat
Delhi ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Mumbai ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Kolkata ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Chennai ₹1,60,140 ₹1,46,790 ₹1,25,590
Patna ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500
Lucknow ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Meerut ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Kanpur ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Ayodhya ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Ghaziabad ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Noida ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Gurugram ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Chandigarh ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Jaipur ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Ludhiana ₹1,59,420 ₹1,46,140 ₹1,19,600
Guwahati ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Indore ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500
Ahmedabad ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500
Surat ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500
Pune ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Nagpur ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Nashik ₹1,59,300 ₹1,46,020 ₹1,19,480
Bengaluru ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Vadodara ₹1,59,320 ₹1,46,040 ₹1,19,500
Bhubaneswar ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Cuttack ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Kerala ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Raipur ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450
Hyderabad ₹1,59,270 ₹1,45,990 ₹1,19,450

Live Updates

  • Feb 23, 2026 8:31 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: Silver prices witnessed a rebound last week, the precious metal is still trading significantly below its lifetime high. On January 29, Silver Price had rose dramatically, crossing the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark for the first time in history and reaching ₹4,20,048 per kg.

  • Feb 23, 2026 8:11 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: Speaking about last week’s surge in silver prices, the metal became costlier by ₹8,584 per kilogram over the week. On February 13, silver contracts expiring on March 5 closed at ₹2,44,360 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after witnessing continuous declines

  • Feb 23, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: Silver is still cheaper by more than ₹1.67 lakh per kilogram from its all-time high, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is over Rs 36,000 below its peak level.

  • Feb 23, 2026 7:51 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices saw a recovery last week, with both precious metals recording a sharp surge. However, despite this rebound, they are still trading significantly lower than their peak levels

