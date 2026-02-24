Home

Gold Price Today, February 24 LIVE: Gold prices soar to record highs, Silver reaches to massive Rs…, check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai

In the meantime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra have made it clear that they are closely monitoring gold and silver prices as well as rising imports.

Gold prices soar to record highs

New Delhi: The gold and silver rates across the country are witnessing a major spike. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for the April 2 expiry has surged to Rs 1,61,668 per 10 grams. Silver, on the other hand, is also seeing a sharp rise, with the March 5 expiry trading around Rs 2,65,350 per kilogram. The massive rise in the gold prices is making the jewellery purchase increasingly difficult for the common man. Amid the chaos in gold and silver prices, both investors and buyers are feeling anxious. In the meantime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra have made it clear that they are closely monitoring gold and silver prices as well as rising imports. According to the Finance Minister, the surge in prices is largely due to increased international buying. The finance minister further added that with examples that rising tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as new tariff threats by US President Donald Trump, have unsettled investors. Whenever there is volatility in stock markets or currencies, investors tend to shift rapidly toward gold as a safe-haven asset. As a result, prices in both domestic and international markets have climbed to record levels.

