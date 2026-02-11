Gold Prices Today, February 11 LIVE: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices and silver rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat, Hyderabad

Home

On February 4, it rebounded sharply to Rs 15,944 amid US-Iran tensions. The recent correction erased Rs 500+ gains by February 5, signaling profit-taking.

MCX Gold Holds Steady Around ₹1.58 Lakh/10g; Check City-Wise Rates 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad & More

Gold Price Today, 11 February 2026: In early February 2026, the prices of gold hovered near record highs, rising 2–3 percent over the past week despite market fluctuations. It is important to note that the prices peaked at Rs 16,058 on February 1 before dipping to Rs 15,317 on February 2. On February 4, it rebounded sharply to Rs 15,944 amid US-Iran tensions. The recent correction erased Rs 500+ gains by February 5, signaling profit-taking.

Overall 10-day net rise of 1.3 percent for 24K, with silver volatile at Rs 2.5 lakh/kg on MCX. MCX gold futures are trading near Rs 1,58,000 per 10 grams, down 0.5% intraday but still up 2% for the week. Meanwhile, silver is lagging at ₹2,52,300 per kg, falling 4% in a day. Prices are being weighed down by easing global uncertainties, even as trading volumes have surged to 15-year highs, indicating strong hedge-driven buying.

Gold Price Today

24K Gold: ₹15,878 per gram (+₹87)

22K Gold: ₹14,555 (+₹80)

18K Gold: ₹11,909 (+₹65)

