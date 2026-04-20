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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Updates: Gold prices sees major jump, nears 1.58 lakh, check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Surat

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Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Updates: Gold prices sees major jump, nears 1.58 lakh, check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Surat

On a bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold is now valued at Rs 15,57,800, marking an increase of Rs 8,100. 22K gold prices have also witnessed an uptick. According to the reports, the per gram rate has increased to Rs 14,280 from Rs 14,205 in the previous session.

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New Delhi: Gold rates and silver rates in India witnessed a major jump on April 20. In the latest trading session, 24 Karat (24K) gold rose to Rs 15,578 per gram, gaining Rs 81, while 22 Karat (22K) gold moved up to Rs 14,280 per gram, up Rs 75. On a per gram basis, 24K gold is currently priced at Rs 15,578, compared to Rs 15,497 in the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate has climbed to Rs 1,24,624, reflecting a gain of Rs 648, while 10 grams is priced at Rs 1,55,780, up Rs 810. On a bulk level, 100 grams of 24K gold is now valued at Rs 15,57,800, marking an increase of Rs 8,100. 22K gold prices have also witnessed an uptick. According to the reports, the per gram rate has increased to Rs 14,280 from Rs 14,205 in the previous session. For 8 grams, the price stands at Rs 1,14,240, up by Rs 600, while 10 grams is priced at Rs 1,42,800, reflecting a gain of Rs 750. On a larger scale, 100 grams of 22K gold has risen to Rs 14,28,000, showing an increase of Rs 7,500.

Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Updates:

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