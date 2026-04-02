  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold price surges Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,960, Check rates in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow
live

Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold price surges Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,960, Check rates in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 9,000, or 3.8 per cent, to Rs 2,46,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,37,000 per kg.

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 1:12 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold price surges Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,960, Check rates in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow
Gold Price Today Live

New Delhi: In a major development, the gold has declined by more than 11 percent in March, marking its sharpest monthly drop since October 2008. It is important to note that the market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated Washington could exit the conflict within “two to three weeks”. The statement raised hopes of a near-term resolution. Despite this, uncertainty around timing and structure of any agreement, along with potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, kept investors cautious. Notably, the market participants have largely ruled out the possibility of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this year, compared with earlier expectations of two reductions prior to the conflict, according to FedWatch data. On Wednesday also, gold continued to rise amid a rally that was fuelled by signs of easing tensions in West Asia, which are expected to lower the risk of further escalation and damage to energy infrastructure. Silver prices surged by Rs 9,000 to Rs 2.46 lakh per kg, while gold jumped by Rs 3,500 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday, following firm global trends. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 9,000, or 3.8 per cent, to Rs 2,46,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday’s closing level of Rs 2,37,000 per kg. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also increased by Rs 3,500, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Gold, Silver Price Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 2, 2026 1:05 PM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $4,790.29 per ounce by 0034 GMT, the highest level since March 19. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $4,816.10.

  • Apr 2, 2026 11:14 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was Rs 1,40,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and rs 1,40,510 in Chennai.

  • Apr 2, 2026 10:14 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,510 in Chennai.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:46 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,52,960 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Rs 1,53,280 in Chennai.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 1,40,210.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:39 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of silver rose by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,55,100.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:37 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,960, according to the GoodReturns website.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Silver futures for May delivery slipped by approximately Rs 1,300 per kilogram, or over 0.5%, to Rs 2,39,604 per kg. July contracts also registered a decline of about 0.6%.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:11 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June delivery rose by about Rs 712 per 10 grams, or roughly 0.5%, to trade at Rs 1,51,473 per 10 grams. Contracts for August delivery also recorded gains of around 0.5% during morning trade.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:09 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: The June contract climbed 1.02 percent to Rs 1,52,301, while the August contract advanced 1.46 percent to Rs 1,54,829, reflecting strong bullish sentiment and sustained investor interest in the bullion market.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.