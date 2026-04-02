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Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold price surges Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,960, Check rates in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow

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Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold price surges Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,960, Check rates in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 9,000, or 3.8 per cent, to Rs 2,46,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,37,000 per kg.

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New Delhi: In a major development, the gold has declined by more than 11 percent in March, marking its sharpest monthly drop since October 2008. It is important to note that the market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated Washington could exit the conflict within “two to three weeks”. The statement raised hopes of a near-term resolution. Despite this, uncertainty around timing and structure of any agreement, along with potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, kept investors cautious. Notably, the market participants have largely ruled out the possibility of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this year, compared with earlier expectations of two reductions prior to the conflict, according to FedWatch data. On Wednesday also, gold continued to rise amid a rally that was fuelled by signs of easing tensions in West Asia, which are expected to lower the risk of further escalation and damage to energy infrastructure. Silver prices surged by Rs 9,000 to Rs 2.46 lakh per kg, while gold jumped by Rs 3,500 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday, following firm global trends. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 9,000, or 3.8 per cent, to Rs 2,46,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday’s closing level of Rs 2,37,000 per kg. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also increased by Rs 3,500, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had settled at Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

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