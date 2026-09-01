Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, 01 September 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Surat

It is important to note that gold and silver prices witnessed a brief decline as international panic eased, despite the high 15 percent tax rates.

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Gold Rate Today

New Delhi: The gold price in India stands at Rs 15,693 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 14,385 per gram for 22-carat gold, and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold. As per Good Returns, the price of 24K gold today, September 1, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 15,693 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 16 over that on August 31. Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,385 per gram and Rs 11,770 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 respectively over the prices on August 31.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices witnessed a brief decline as international panic eased, despite the high 15 percent tax rates. However, continued turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal markets volatile, with prices fluctuating from day to day.

Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 15,693 22 Carat 10g Rs 14,385 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,770

City Wise Rate

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 15,693 Rs 14,385 Rs 12,155 Mumbai Rs 15,693 Rs 14,385 Rs 11,770 Delhi Rs 15,708 Rs 14,400 Rs 11,788 Kolkata Rs 15,693 Rs 14,385 Rs 11,773 Bangalore Rs 15,693 Rs 14,385 Rs 11,773 Hyderabad Rs 15,693 Rs 14,385 Rs 11,773 Pune Rs 15,693 Rs 14,385 Rs 11,770 Vadodara Rs 15,698 Rs 14,390 Rs 11,778 Ahmedabad Rs 15,698 Rs 14,390 Rs 11,778

To recall, on Monday, gold prices fell for the fourth straight session, declining by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,60,900 per 10 grams in the national capital as bearish global cues weighed on traders’ sentiment. The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,62,400 per 10 grams on Friday.

Traders said the decline in domestic gold prices also reflected continued profit-booking after the yellow metal’s strong run in recent weeks, with traders trimming positions as the metal failed to sustain its earlier momentum.

However, silver remained steady at Rs 2,45,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), according to local traders. “Gold prices remained under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium increased expectations of an interest rate hike in September meeting,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Higher US Treasury yields and an elevated dollar further weighed on precious metals, extending their recent correction, he added. Globally, spot gold traded marginally lower at USD 4,448.56 per ounce. However, silver gained nearly 1 per cent to USD 66.97 per ounce.