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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Sharp fluctuations in GOLD rates, check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai

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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Sharp fluctuations in GOLD rates, check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai

The 24-carat gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading at Rs 1,51,113, up Rs 1,433.00 or 0.96 per cent, and MCX silver May futures were trading at 2,35,150 per kg, up Rs 2,655.00 or 1.14 per cent.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: As the crisis in the Middle East escalates, gold prices have once again seen a slight uptick today, April 7. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold prices have risen by around Rs 2,000. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi’s bullion market has been recorded at approximately Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams (including taxes). Given the current market sentiment, volatility remains a concern. In such a situation, it is advisable to check the latest gold rates in your city before making a purchase. On Monday, Gold and silver prices fell amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving the US-Israel-Iran. The 24-carat gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading at Rs 1,51,113, up Rs 1,433.00 or 0.96 per cent, and MCX silver May futures were trading at 2,35,150 per kg, up Rs 2,655.00 or 1.14 per cent. On Monday, the gold price in Mysore stands at Rs 15,066 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs 13,810 per gram for 22-carat gold, and Rs 11,299 per gram for 18-carat gold. Gold price in Trivandrum stands at Rs 15,066 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs 13,810 per gram for 22-carat gold, and Rs 11,299 per gram for 18-carat gold.

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