Home

Business

Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES: Gold gets cheaper for second consecutive day, Silver costs Rs..., Check 24 to 18 Carat Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai

live

Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES: Gold gets cheaper for second consecutive day, Silver costs Rs…, Check 24 to 18 Carat Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai

Gold price: After remaining stable for a day, prices of gold declined again today. In the national capital, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has also fallen by Rs 10.

Check 24 to 18 Carat Gold Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai

New Delhi: Owing to a stronger dollar and profit booking after a sharp rally, prices of both gold and silver have fallen for the second consecutive day. After remaining stable for a day, prices of gold declined again today. In the national capital, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has also fallen by Rs 10. It is important to note that over the past two days, 24-carat gold prices have dropped by Rs 7,420 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 6,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, prices of silver have also witnessed a decline for the second straight day in Delhi. After a day of stability, silver has become cheaper by Rs 50,100 per kilogram over the last two days. Earlier, silver prices had remained unchanged for a day, and before that, the price of one kilogram of silver had dropped by ₹60,000 over two consecutive days.

City 24 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate 22 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate 18 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate Delhi ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540 ₹1,15,020 Mumbai ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870 Kolkata ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870 Chennai ₹1,52,170 ₹1,39,490 ₹1,19,990 Bengaluru ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870 Hyderabad ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870 Lucknow ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540 ₹1,15,020 Patna ₹1,53,210 ₹1,40,440 ₹1,14,920 Jaipur ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540 ₹1,15,020 Ahmedabad ₹1,53,210 ₹1,40,440 ₹1,14,920

Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.