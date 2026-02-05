  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES: Gold gets cheaper for second consecutive day, Silver costs Rs..., Check 24 to 18 Carat Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai
live

Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES: Gold gets cheaper for second consecutive day, Silver costs Rs…, Check 24 to 18 Carat Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai

Gold price: After remaining stable for a day, prices of gold declined again today. In the national capital, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has also fallen by Rs 10.

Published date india.com Updated: February 5, 2026 1:08 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Check 24 to 18 Carat Gold Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai
Check 24 to 18 Carat Gold Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai

New Delhi: Owing to a stronger dollar and profit booking after a sharp rally, prices of both gold and silver have fallen for the second consecutive day. After remaining stable for a day, prices of gold declined again today. In the national capital, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has also fallen by Rs 10. It is important to note that over the past two days, 24-carat gold prices have dropped by Rs 7,420 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 6,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, prices of silver have also witnessed a decline for the second straight day in Delhi. After a day of stability, silver has become cheaper by Rs 50,100 per kilogram over the last two days. Earlier, silver prices had remained unchanged for a day, and before that, the price of one kilogram of silver had dropped by ₹60,000 over two consecutive days.

City 24 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate 22 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate
18 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate
Delhi ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540 ₹1,15,020
Mumbai ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870
Kolkata ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870
Chennai ₹1,52,170 ₹1,39,490 ₹1,19,990
Bengaluru ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870
Hyderabad ₹1,53,160 ₹1,40,390 ₹1,14,870
Lucknow ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540 ₹1,15,020
Patna ₹1,53,210 ₹1,40,440 ₹1,14,920
Jaipur ₹1,53,310 ₹1,40,540 ₹1,15,020
Ahmedabad ₹1,53,210 ₹1,40,440 ₹1,14,920

Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES:

Live Updates

  • Feb 5, 2026 1:08 PM IST

    Silver futures make marginal gain, still down 6 percent

    Silver futures on MCX for March delivery are now at Rs 2,52,184.00, down -16,666 (-6.20%)

  • Feb 5, 2026 12:47 PM IST

    Gold futures have begun rising again after a brief drop, with the price of April 2 futures reaching Rs 1,53,725.00 per 10 gram.

  • Feb 5, 2026 12:10 PM IST

    Gold and silver prices in India fluctuate daily due to a mix of global and domestic factors. Trends in international bullion markets and movements in the rupee–US dollar exchange rate play a major role in shaping local prices.

  • Feb 5, 2026 11:29 AM IST

    MCX silver price for April drops nearly 9 percent

    MCX silver price for March 5 delivery has dropped 8.97% to Rs 2,44,747 per kg. This marked a sharp drop of Rs 24,103

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:54 AM IST

    The Sensex and Nifty 50 were down at opening bell at the bourses. The Sensex opened down by 150 points, while the Nifty traded below 25,750, down from the previous close of 25,776.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:43 AM IST

    Gold Price Today: The MCX gold deliverable in April lost the momentum it had gained yesterday as the price of 24 carat gold went down by Rs 2,140.00 (-1.40%) to Rs 1,50,906.00.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:21 AM IST

    Gold Price Today: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also lost value by 6% in one day as the March deliverable price stood at Rs 2,52,719.00.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    Silver price in India has gone by Rs 20 per gram to stand at Rs 300 now. 1 Kg of silver now costs Rs 3 Lakh.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST

    Gold prices in India have dropped after continuing an upward trend for two days. The price of the different categories of gold are as follows:

    24K gold: Rs 15,442 (-502)

    22K gold: Rs 14,155 (-460)

    18K gold: Rs 11,582 (-376)

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:04 AM IST

    Gold Price Today: On the silver outlook, Ponmudi added that COMEX Silver is consolidating within the $79–$90 zone after testing record highs above $121.6. The metal has regained upward momentum and continues to trade within its broader rising structure.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.