Gold Price Today, February 5 LIVE UPDATES: Gold gets cheaper for second consecutive day, Silver costs Rs…, Check 24 to 18 Carat Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai
Gold price: After remaining stable for a day, prices of gold declined again today. In the national capital, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has also fallen by Rs 10.
New Delhi: Owing to a stronger dollar and profit booking after a sharp rally, prices of both gold and silver have fallen for the second consecutive day. After remaining stable for a day, prices of gold declined again today. In the national capital, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 10 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has also fallen by Rs 10. It is important to note that over the past two days, 24-carat gold prices have dropped by Rs 7,420 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 6,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, prices of silver have also witnessed a decline for the second straight day in Delhi. After a day of stability, silver has become cheaper by Rs 50,100 per kilogram over the last two days. Earlier, silver prices had remained unchanged for a day, and before that, the price of one kilogram of silver had dropped by ₹60,000 over two consecutive days.
|City
|24 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate
|22 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate
|
18 Carat 10 Gram Gold Rate
|Delhi
|₹1,53,310
|₹1,40,540
|₹1,15,020
|Mumbai
|₹1,53,160
|₹1,40,390
|₹1,14,870
|Kolkata
|₹1,53,160
|₹1,40,390
|₹1,14,870
|Chennai
|₹1,52,170
|₹1,39,490
|₹1,19,990
|Bengaluru
|₹1,53,160
|₹1,40,390
|₹1,14,870
|Hyderabad
|₹1,53,160
|₹1,40,390
|₹1,14,870
|Lucknow
|₹1,53,310
|₹1,40,540
|₹1,15,020
|Patna
|₹1,53,210
|₹1,40,440
|₹1,14,920
|Jaipur
|₹1,53,310
|₹1,40,540
|₹1,15,020
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,53,210
|₹1,40,440
|₹1,14,920
